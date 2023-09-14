The first Annual 6th Street Block Party is happening Saturday at Festival Square and will have live entertainment, a kid’s zone, beer gardens, food trucks and a market, and better yet, the event is free to attend.

There is also going to be a Downtown Poker Run, where participants can go to 28 downtown participating shops and collect their best poker hand. There will be a tent in front of The Sill & Soil to pick up a poker run map and the poker hand needs to be dropped back off by 4 p.m.

The kid’s and community zone will have bouncy castles, games, a magician, princesses and superheroes and there will also be a chance to learn about some of the local non-profits in the area as well as a chance to meet and adopt some dogs looking for their ‘furever’ home.

The beer garden will showcase some of the local brews from right here in Lethbridge including Spectrum Ale Works and Theoretically Brewing Co. Bourbon & Butter will also be on hand to mix up some of their famous cocktails.

The 6th Street Block Party is happening Saturday, September 16 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Festival Square, where 6th Street between 3rd and 4th Avenue will be closed as well as 3rd Avenue between 5th and 7th Street.

More information can be found on the Lethbridge Block Party website.