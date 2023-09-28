The annual Friends of Interfaith Charity Dinner and Silent Auction raised about $40,000 last week to go towards supporting the Interfaith Food Bank.

The money will be used to support emergency food assistance, the community kitchen and garden, as well as advocacy programs

“The food bank has been serving well over 850 households monthly, assisting over 2000 individuals in Lethbridge and area as local citizens continue to struggle to put enough food on the table,” reads a news release from the food bank. “Representatives continue to rely upon the generosity of the community to meet the increasing demand, and look forward to the upcoming “Season of Giving” (Thanksgiving through Christmas), when most people tend to think about the need to care for others in need.”