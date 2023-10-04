The Lethbridge Public Library is working on a new outdoor area for different programs through the facility.

The new space is located by the children’s entrance parking lot and incorporates the existing Millennium Garden. The design includes seating, tables, pieces from local artists and information panels. Lethbridge Public Library CEO Terra Plato says the space is being designed to support the downtown revitalization efforts by bringing people to the main branch.

“It remains our utmost priority to provide a welcoming, safe and inclusive space for all members of our community to enjoy.”

The area is expected to open next spring and will only be available during Library hours. According to a statement from the library, construction on the site has already started and will be ongoing over the next couple of months.