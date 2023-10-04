In the coming weeks, Lethbridge residents will be able to experience the Tara Beagan production Honour Beat at New West Theatre. The show follows the story of two sisters brought together by their mom’s terminal illness and deals with themes such as end-of-life care and cultural identity.

This run is Valerie Planche’s second time directing the show and she says as a Métis Director, she comes into the production humbled, with an open mind and heart, ready to learning from others’ experiences; something she hopes resonates with the audience.

“This is the first Indigenous show that has happened in theatres on this land. That is important in itself, and I think other reasons about why it is important is because we have this divide of what we think an indigenous person is, and this helps our audiences come and sit with folks who are going through the same things they are.”

Sandra Lamouche plays the role of the mom in the production and says several topics are covered throughout the play, one of which sticks out to her is the topic of residential schools.

- Advertisement -

“I worked in education for over ten years, and one of the things that I learnt is that Treaty 7 had the most residential schools of any other area in Canada. I think that it is very important that we do what we can to learn some of that history.”

“I think that is important in terms of Truth and Reconciliation, that we talk about the truth aspect before reconciliation, and part of that truth is hearing different stories. We can never know everything that happened, but we can start to learn different stories, and as many as we can, about what happened and make a connection to our hearts.”

Planche suggests 14-years-old be the youngest age when it comes to viewership, as she thinks anyone younger may walk away with questions that adults even try to grapple with.

“I am always surprised with how audiences engage with this piece because you think you are coming into this end-of-life situation, and then they laugh, and the laugh opens your heart up,” Planche says. “I found that in London, the audience was really moved by the end of it, and that is your goal in creating theatre is creating something that is engaging and that the audience can really dig their teeth into.”

The Honour Beat director adds the way the Lethbridge stage is set up creates an intimate environment that she thinks adds to the dark-humoured show. Hunour Beat runs from Thursday, October 5th to Saturday, October 14th at 7 p.m., with an afternoon matinee on Saturday, October 7th at 1 p.m. The production is sponsored by the Reconciliation Lethbridge Advisory Council.