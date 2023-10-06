Lethbridge residents can tour the city’s Waste and Recycling Centre in a monster truck later this month.

The family-friendly Monster (Trash) Mash event is on Oct. 14 and residents can learn how the landfill works, how compost is made, and where the recycling goes, all while riding in a monster truck.

There will also be children’s entertainment and activities with the Helen Schuler Nature Centre, Environment Lethbridge, and the Water and Wastewater department, a mini “Big Truck Petting Zoo” featuring collection trucks and other equipment, a free BBQ lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Blue Sky Educational Centre tours. Halloween costumes are also encouraged.

Residents who would like a tour, but in a less thrill-seeking way, can do the Access-A-Ride bus tours from 11:15 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Registration is required for those looking to secure a seat and spots are limited. There are also height requirements to ensure safety of those on the monster truck.

The event is free and takes place on Oct 14, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with weather permitting, and may be cancelled if there are strong winds or heavy rain or snow.