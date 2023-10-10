Four teenage boys have been taken into custody in relation to an alleged sexual assault at Chinook High School earlier this month.

According to the Lethbridge Police Service, the incident happened in a locker room after regular school hours on October 3rd. Officials say the 16-year-old victim and the four teens were members of the school’s football team and were known to each other; officials say the incident was not random.

All four teens are said to have been arrested without incident. Police say the investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.

LPS first reported they were investigating a sexual assault incident at the school on Wednesday, October 4th.