It’s Circular Economy Month and the City of Lethbridge’s Waste & Environment department is inviting residents to ‘trash’ their wasteful habits and take part in Waste Reduction Week.

The week will include events that will highlight various ways everyone can help to reduce waste.

The first event will be the Monster (Trash) Mash event on Oct. 14, which will give residents the chance to tour the Waste & Recycling Centre in a monster truck.

The next event will be on Oct. 17, where residents can drop off winter clothing at City Hall. The clothes will then be donated to Street Alive and the Blood Tribe Department of Health. Some of the items needed include coats, gloves, hand warmers, toques, socks and winter shoes and boots.

On Oct.18, residents can drop off any electronic waste at the ENMAX Centre east parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The following day, on Oct. 19, there’s a chance for residents to win a reuseable prize pack all by watching the city’s Facebook page and saying how they’ll be reducing the use of single-use plastics.

Finally, on Oct. 20, it’s the Food Waste Pledge, where residents can clean out their fridge and pantry of any expired items and place them in the green cart and commit to making choices that will help to keep food from becoming waste. Residents can take the pledge as an individual, school, business or organization, household, or community and work to reduce food waste.

The city will be posting various tips and tricks throughout the week of Oct. 16 to 22 on its social media platforms.