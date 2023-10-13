Lethbridge Police are warning the public about a suspicious male who is allegedly frequently approaching women around the bus-loop located at the University of Lethbridge.

The male is reported to initiate conversation with various females in the area, allegedly asking what bus they are taking and according to a release from LPS, “making them feel uncomfortable.”

The male is described as a male in his late 40’s, dark brown/greying hair and a grey goatee.

Security at the U of L is aware of these incidents and are working with police to identify the male in question.

If community members observe a suspicious activity, contact police immediately at 403-328-4444.