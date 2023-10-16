No injuries have been reported after a fire at a southside home on Oct. 13.

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services responded to the fire near 10 Street and 11 Avenue South around 3:20 p.m. on Friday.

When crews arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the front of the house, near the attached garage. Fire crews were able to quickly establish water supply and the fire was knocked down.

There were no injuries, however one pet did succumb to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the estimated cost of damage is approximately $320,000 to $350,000.