Lethbridge Family Services is looking to collect over 3,600 pairs of new socks during the 2023 Soctober campaign.

Director of the Angel Tree Campaign, Michelle Gallucci, says all the socks collected will be gifted to Angel Tree children aged 0 to 18 years old this holiday season.

“You can give any kind of socks; the more variety, the better because you know we have all sorts of tastes when it comes to children,” she says. “What we don’t get, we will purchase, because every child needs a pair of socks; I think it is going to be a cold winter.”

As of Friday, October 13th, around 600 pairs of socks had been collected, with another 3,000 to go. Donations can be dropped off at the Lethbridge Family Services office, and Gallucci says a collection barometer will be posted on the Lethbridge Family Services social media channels.

Along with donating physical pairs of socks, the Angel Tree Christmas Campaign is also accepting monetary donations.