A one-of-a-kind lights display is making its way to Lethbridge Agri-food Hub & Trade Centre this holiday season.

Glow Lethbridge, an interactive holiday display featuring millions of lights, and will have an “Around the World” theme, featuring the Eiffel Tower, Taj Mahal, London Bridge and more.

“We are so excited to spread the festive spirit with this one-of-a-kind holiday extravaganza,” says Mike Warkentin, CEO, Lethbridge & District Exhibition. “Glow has been delighting visitors across the country for years and I know Lethbridge and Southern Alberta will love having this incredible display right in our backyard. Bringing these types of events to our city, and bringing the community together is the purpose of the Agri-food Hub & Trade Centre, and we know it will add colour and excitement to the holiday season.”

Warkentin adds that this was one of the things they thought about when first building the new Agri-food Hub & Trade Centre and this is just the beginning of what’s to come.

“The nice thing about it is you’re cozy and warm inside the confines of the building but you get to experience all the magic of the holiday season,” he says.

Along with the twinkling lights throughout the DA Steel Buildings and K.B. Heating and Air Conditioning Halls, there will be free photos with Santa, live entertainment, holiday beverages, playground for kids, and a passport to get stamped as visitors travel around the world.

Glow will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays from Nov. 23 to Dec. 31, tickets are available starting Nov. 1 and more information can be found at the Glow Lethbridge website.