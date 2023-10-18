Local artists and business owners have two weeks left to submit expressions of interest for community murals as part of the City of Lethbridge Public Art Program.

The murals will be on a high-visibility exterior wall within city limits so sites must be visible from public property and the artwork must be appropriate to be displayed.

The murals are to reflect the principles of the Public Art Mater Plan which includes Inclusivity, Diversity, Accessibility, Creativity, Sustainability, and Quality.

All the murals can receive full project funding, however, should business owners be willing to fund the equivalent of 10 per cent or more will have special consideration. The murals are to be artistic and cannot include any promotional or commercial content. Previous mural budgets have ranged from $5,000 to $15,000 based on the size and square footage.

- Advertisement -

The deadline for submission is Oct. 31, with installation taking place throughout the spring and summer of 2024, with hopes all murals will be completed by the end of Sept. 2024.

For more information and to submit an Expression of Interest can be done on the Public Art Lethbridge website.