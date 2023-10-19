Thursday, October 19, 2023
Blue clues: Lethbridge urged to search for larger-than-life lounger 

By Laura Briggs
A large blue chair built by a member of the City of Lethbridge in its natural habitat. (Laura Briggs, MyLethbridgeNow.com staff)

There’s a new attraction in Lethbridge thanks to Parks & Cemeteries worker Garry Brown.  

Brown recently completed building a giant blue Adirondack chair. His journey to create the chair was driven by his commitment to provide residents and any visitors with a unique spot to hang out and take a perfect selfie.  

“I don’t often get to work with my hands at work anymore and I jumped on the opportunity to craft this project and bring it to life,” says Brown. “After seeing how City staff reacted and enjoyed the chair, I am excited to see how the community experiences it.” 

The construction of the chair took Brown around 12 hours to complete with the lumber costing only $168. Brown had two images in mind for the chair and combined the two together. 

“I was amazed to see how quickly this project came together after the idea was brought forward,” says Blair Richter, Parks & Cemeteries General Manager. “It is great to see one of our team member’s creativity and craftmanship result in a new park feature.” 

The city encourages residents to snap a photo with the chair, which is now residing in one of the city’s feature parks. 

