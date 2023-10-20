The Link pathway between Lethbridge and Coaldale has been approved to be a part of the Trans Canada Trail network.

The Link Pathway Committee says this opens doors to better recreation opportunities, fosters community connection and promotes an active lifestyle.

“The addition of the LINK Pathway to the Trans Canada Trail network marks a significant milestone for our organization,” said Henry Doeve, chair of the Link Pathway Committee. “We are thrilled to offer residents and visitors an exceptional opportunity to connect with nature, embrace a healthy lifestyle, and explore the diverse landscapes and cultures that make Canada so unique. It also opens up so many possibilities for other communities across southern Alberta.”

To get the approval, the pathway had to meet six principles, including a focus on safety and comfort for non-motorized users and creating a trail experience representative of the best of Canadian diversity.

Phase one of the Link Pathway is under construction and the committee says gravel and pavement is being laid on a 5km stretch from Coaldale to Highway 512.

BACKGROUND: Construction begins on first phase of LINK Pathway between Coaldale and Lethbridge