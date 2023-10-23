A special weather statement has been issued for the Lethbridge region as the first snowfall of season is expected Monday.

According to the statement issued by Environment Canada just after 4 p.m. Sunday, October 22nd, communities south of Highway 3 are expecting rain that is forecasted to transition to snow Monday night.

The national meteorological organization is forecasting areas across the province will get five to 15 centimetres of snow, but it will “vary greatly across the province as some of the snow will melt on contact with the warm ground.”

Snow in the Lethbridge region is expected to stop Tuesday night.