An event with attendees jumping out of their skin as they turn the corner is also raising funds for a pair of causes in Lethbridge.

The Club House at Spitz Stadium has been turned into a haunted house for the 2nd Annual Field of Screams. The 12-night scare fest, which opened on October 20th will raise money to support scholarships for the Prairie Baseball Academy and Interfaith Foodbank through a 50/50, and specifically for the scholarship fund merchandise sales.

President and CEO of Under the Lights Sports Kevin Kvame says the idea for the Field of Screams came about before the pandemic, after a trip to a Little League summit in New Orleans with Dave Ankermann, the brains behind the house of screams.

“While his wife was in the conference, he was going around to graveyards and historic places like that – so he is a perfect fit for doing this,” Kvame says. “They keep adding stuff to it, and it just grew from there.”

- Advertisement -

Compared to last year, the field has nearly doubled in size with the addition of “Your Final Resting Place.” The Under the Lights Sports CEO adds along with the extended tour length, online ticket sales have also been added to this years event.

“We have already surpassed last year’s ticket sales total during the event, with pre-online sales, and that doesn’t include any walk-up sales.”

Kvame says he expects over the 12 nights attendance could triple the 700 visitors that attended last year. The Field of Screams opens at 6:30 p.m. nightly until Halloween.