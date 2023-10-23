A Taber man has been arrested and is facing charges after allegedly sharing child pornography on Snapchat. The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) says Taber Police, its Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE), searched a Taber home and made the arrest on Oct. 19.

25-year-old Brady Pavka is facing charges of accessing, possessing, and making available child pornography.

ALERT says it began the investigation in early October, based on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“Child sexual exploitation offences have steadily increased across the province and have a substantial impact on communities big and small. We applaud our partnership with ALERT and our shared commitment to keeping kids safe online,” said Chief Graham Abela, Taber Police Service.

According to ALERT, the investigation is ongoing and officers will complete forensic analysis and examination of seized mobile devices.

“The work of ALERT investigating those that allegedly prey on the most vulnerable is really needed at this time,” said John MacDonald, chair of the Taber Municipal Police Commission and member of ALERT’s Civilian Advisory Committee. “It is great to see our own Taber Police Service partnering and working together with ALERT to address these serious crimes in our community.”

Pavka was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 21.