Chinook High School will not continue with this football season after sexual assault charges were laid against four members of the team.

“The final decision not to return to play was made divisionally, in consultation with Kevin Cameron, executive director for the Center for Trauma Informed Practices. Kevin is an expert in trauma response. Through consultation with Kevin, we have come to understand that we need more time to evaluate and respond to the impact this incident is having on our school community. Given this, it was our view that we are not ready to return to play,” reads a news release from Lethbridge School Division.

The update says players and coaches have been cooperative since the incident and have “been highly engaged in learning from this experience.”

The school division says some members of the football team have experienced harassment since the incident. “We understand that serious and traumatic events such as this trigger feelings of anger and frustration. We ask that all stakeholders refrain from directing these feelings toward members of the football team and members of our school communities. Harassment of any kind is not acceptable,” the news release says.

“Our students and student-athletes should expect to be safe in our schools. It is clear we still have work to do to fully meet that expectation. This is about more than the Chinook football team. Moving forward, a serious incident such as this requires a broader response.”

BACKGROUND: Four teenagers charged in sexual assault at a Lethbridge High School