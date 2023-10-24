The Village of Stirling will be under a boil water advisory starting at 8 a.m. on Oct. 25.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) says a required line repair in the water system will affect water quality and the advisory will remain in effect until safety of the system can be assured.

Residents are asked to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consumption or things like brushing teeth, cleaning food or making ice.

“Water used for bathing or washing clothes does not need to be boiled. For handwashing, wash with soap and water and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing more than 60 per cent alcohol after drying your hands,” reads a news release from AHS. “Residents may instead choose to purchase bottled water for consumption, for the duration of this advisory.”

AHS adds Environmental Public Health officers will monitor the situation, including sampling and testing of the drinking water to ensure it is safe for consumption.