A tradition that has been going on for over 15 years continues Monday night as members of Coalhurst Town Council will be judging this year’s Halloween Decorating Contest.

CAO Shawn Patience says over the years, Halloween has continued to increase in popularity, and the town’s decorating contest is a way of bringing residents together to enjoy the spooky season.

“It’s a way to bring some friendly competition amongst residents and give some credit to those who are really putting out nice displays, and a way to bring the community together under one cause.”

Whether it be just driving around town and looking at the different ways others in the community have decorated their houses and yards or taking part in the competition through their decorative efforts, Patience says there is a way for everyone in the community to participate.

- Advertisement -

“I don’t think it as so much about winning, as it is about creating and sharing that community spirit we like to promote here in Coalhurst.”

Patience says town council members will start touring the town around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, October 30th, for judging, with prizes awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd placing homes.