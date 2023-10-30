Alberta Health Services is bringing its mobile mammography trailer to Brocket in November. Women between 45 and 74 will be able to make appointments for breast cancer screening on Nov. 8 and 9.

“A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast and has proven to be the most effective way to detect breast cancer. Early detection allows for a greater number of options for treatment and a better chance of survival,” reads a news release from AHS.

The trailer will be at Aakom-Kiyii Health Services both days. Residents can book appointments by calling 1-800-667-0604.