Monday, October 30, 2023
Mobile breast cancer screening trailer coming to Brocket

By Tyler Hay
Mobile Mammography Service (AHS website)

Alberta Health Services is bringing its mobile mammography trailer to Brocket in November. Women between 45 and 74 will be able to make appointments for breast cancer screening on Nov. 8 and 9.

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast and has proven to be the most effective way to detect breast cancer. Early detection allows for a greater number of options for treatment and a better chance of survival,” reads a news release from AHS.

The trailer will be at Aakom-Kiyii Health Services both days. Residents can book appointments by calling 1-800-667-0604.

