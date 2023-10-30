Residents are being asked to share experiences and give feedback about commuting around the Chinook Regional Hospital or on major routes to the hospital during a handful of community engagement tours.

The tour-style engagement sessions are part of the City of Lethbridge’s Functional Planning Study for not only travelling by vehicle in these areas but walking and cycling as well. Over two days, four tours will be held in four, of what the City of Lethbridge calls, key corridors for the hospital.

There will be three tours held on Wednesday, November 1st, starting at 1:30 p.m., with the addition two at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Respectively, these tours will go along South Parkside Drive S, the Chinook Regional Hospital Area / Victoria Park and from Kinsmen Park to Mayor Magrath Drive. There is only one tour on Thursday, November 2nd, that will start at 1:30 p.m. and explore the Fleetwood / London Road area.

According to the city, the plan’s purpose is to come up with current needs and predict future needs for transportation in the area “based on Area Redevelopment Plans, the Transportation Master Plan, the Cycling Master Plan, and other relevant planning documents.” Through the plan, the city is looking to address issues the community is seeing from redevelopment in these areas, but also just a general increase in traffic.

Registration is needed to participate in the community engagement tours, and more information can be found here.