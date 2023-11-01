Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Milk River emergency room closed until further notice

By Tyler Hay
(My Lethbridge Now file photo)

The Milk River Health Centre emergency room will be closed until further notice. It was closed overnight and was scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. on Nov. 1, but Alberta Health Services says it will remain closed because of a lack of physician coverage.

“During the temporary closure, nursing staff will remain on-site to provide care for long-term care residents,” reads a news release from AHS. “AHS is working hard to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time.”

Emergency calls will be rerouted to Lethbridge and Raymond.

