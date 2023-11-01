Lethbridge County is looking to the community for help to stock shelves at local food banks for the holidays, with a fun incentive.

Lethbridge County Reeve Tory Campbell launched the Frozen Food Bank Fundraiser in support of both the Coaldale Food Bank and the North County Interfaith Outreach Society in Picture Butte.

“With the holidays approaching, I want to bring awareness to the need that exists within our communities and the essential services local food banks provide,” says Campbell. “I ask that anyone who is able to donate, to please consider contributing to a very worthy cause, to hopefully bring some relief to families that may be going through financial challenges right now.”

The Frozen Food Bank Fundraiser will run from Nov. 1 to 30 and the public is encouraged to donate funds or any non-perishable food items, and in return get the chance to dunk the Reeve in a tank this winter.

“I hope that winning the chance to dunk me into a freezing tub of water will be an added incentive to encourage the community to get out and donate,” Campbell jokes.

Donations, whether food or monetary, can be made at the Coaldale or Picture Butte food banks, or at the county admin office. Winners will be selected on Dec. 1.

Back in 2020, both Reeve Campbell and former county councillor, Steve Campbell, shaved their heads after they surpassed their $5,000 goal in food bank donations, also during a holiday fundraiser.