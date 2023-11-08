The hourly wage needed to have a modest standard of living in Lethbridge is more than $5 above minimum wage. The latest Alberta Living Wage report finds Lethbridge residents need to make $20.60 an hour to meet the Alberta Living Wage Network’s definition of a livable wage. This is $0.30 more than last year.

The number accounts for government support and taxes and is based on the income needs of three household types: a two-parent family with two young children; a lone-parent family with one child; and a single individual. It assumes each adult is working full-time hours and includes savings for unexpected costs, continuing education, childcare and a small amount for spending.

Jaci Zalesak, executive director of United Way Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta, says the increase year over year is less than she expected and there is policy that could help to reduce the impact of the gap between minimum wage and living wage.

“Often those people that are working at $15 an hour may have to take on more than one job to be able to afford the cost of living or have to share accommodations with several other people to be able to afford their basic needs,” she says. “Ensuring that subsidies are available for everyone, so it is inclusive for everyone that would be really helpful so that when there is subsidies available for affordability measures, that it is including single individuals, lone parent families – not just families of four.”