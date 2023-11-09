Coaldale RCMP are asking the public for any information on a break and enter in the area last month.

On Oct. 7, between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m., two female suspects broke into a business along the 1000 block of 14 Ave in Coaldale.

The suspects were both wearing black hoodies, black pants, white gloves and black shoes and stole various items. RCMP believe the two were driving a bronze coloured Kia Sportage, possibly from 2017 to 2022.

Anyone with any information regarding the break and enter is asked to contact Coaldale RCMP or Crime Stoppers.