Council to consider funding free CultureLink bus until 2026

By Tyler Hay
Mayor Blaine Hyggen speaks at a launch event for a new CultureLINK bus route on June 27. (File photo by Tyler Hay)

City council will consider funding a free bus route again that connected the downtown to cultural sites and the river valley during the summer. 

The CultureLink bus saw an average of 51 riders between June and September and offered the only transit option to the river valley. It made stops at the Helen Schuler Nature Centre, Fort Whoop Up, Galt Museum, Nikka Yuko Japanese Gardens and the city centre. 

A submission to the economic and finance committee on Nov. 14 recommends setting aside $174,809 from council contingencies to fund the project from 2024-2026. 

If approved as recommended, the route will no longer include Nikka Yuko Japanese Gardens. The city staff report says it could be included if the committee wishes but is not in the recommendation because of increased costs. 

If the committee approves the spend it will go to a council meeting for final consideration.  

BACKGROUND: Free CultureLink bus pilot project ends

