City council will consider funding a free bus route again that connected the downtown to cultural sites and the river valley during the summer.

The CultureLink bus saw an average of 51 riders between June and September and offered the only transit option to the river valley. It made stops at the Helen Schuler Nature Centre, Fort Whoop Up, Galt Museum, Nikka Yuko Japanese Gardens and the city centre.

A submission to the economic and finance committee on Nov. 14 recommends setting aside $174,809 from council contingencies to fund the project from 2024-2026.

If approved as recommended, the route will no longer include Nikka Yuko Japanese Gardens. The city staff report says it could be included if the committee wishes but is not in the recommendation because of increased costs.

If the committee approves the spend it will go to a council meeting for final consideration.

