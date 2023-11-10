The number of people unemployed in the Lethbridge – Medicine Hat economic region saw a dip in October.

According to the latest numbers from Statistics Canada, the region’s unemployment rate last month was 4.9 per cent, down from the 6 per cent reported in September. Though the region saw a month-over-month drop, October’s unemployment rate was still up one per cent compared to the same month in 2022.

Across Alberta, unemployment was up a fraction of a percent, at 5.8 per cent. The Red Deer region recorded the highest unemployment rate in October, while the Camrose-Drumheller region reported the lowest.