Those travelling to and from Coalhurst will have to use one of the two alternate entrances instead of the one from Highway 3 on Thursday, November 16th.

According to the Town of Coalhurst, the CPKC will work on the railway crossing at the west end of 51st Avenue starting at 9 a.m. Thursday, essentially blocking the entrance. The municipality says the entrance will be closed between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

While the entrance from Highway 3 is blocked off, drivers have two alternate options to get into and out of the community. The first is taking the Kipp Overpass east of Highway 3, then turning onto Range Road 224. The second option is to take Highway 25 west, turning north onto Range Road 223 and going through to either 45th Avenue or 55th Avenue.

According to the Town of Coalhurst, the closure off of Highway 3 will be in place until the work is completed.