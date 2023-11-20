The University of Lethbridge is looking to the community to help shape its future. It is creating a new comprehensive strategic plan for the next five years and is taking consultations efforts off campus.

Input gathered will help shape the future of the school and inform the renewal of other documents, including the university’s Academic Plan, Research Plan and People Plan.

“If I can emphasize one thing related to this process, it is to urge our campus community and our external community partners to be involved,” says Dr. Digvir Jayas, ULethbridge president and vice-chancellor. “This is not my plan — this is our plan, and we will only be successful if this plan is truly collaborative and aligns with the needs and aspirations of the communities we serve. There will be many opportunities to participate in the creation of this plan and to have your voice incorporated. Our goal is to achieve a shared vision and your participation is essential.”

Information on how to provide input can be found on the university’s strategic planning website.

The university says there will be a separate Indigenous plan.

“The priority to have Indigenous world views that are interwoven into the strategic plan, as well as other institutional plans, is paramount in ensuring that the incorporation of Indigenous perspectives is done so in a holistic manner,” said Dr. Leroy Little Bear, vice-provost, Iniskim indigenous relations.

The engagement process will gather perspectives from students, employees, alumni and retirees, as well as community members and different levels of government.

“The success and vibrancy of our city is directly tied to the growth and development of our post-secondary institutions. Our community’s collective voice was instrumental in establishing the University of Lethbridge 56 years ago and it is important now. Having our community share critical insights into this process will pave the way for a strategic plan that reflects the aspirations of our city, region and university,” said Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen.