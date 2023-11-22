As American Thanksgiving approaches, community members may be travelling to our southern neighbours for some holiday shopping.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has released some tips to help make crossing the border a smooth endeavour.

CBSA says to plan ahead, check the border wait times, and are encouraging crossing during non-peak hours like the early morning. CBSA adds that the Monday of a holiday long weekend can sometimes be the busiest, having longer border wait times.

Make sure to have all the necessary documents handy and be prepared to declare goods upon entry into Canada, have those receipts handy for any goods purchased. If its food, plants, or animal products, make sure to consult the Automated Import Reference System.

If travelling with children, the CBSA recommends having a consent letter authorizing the travel with the child if custody is shared or the person is not the parent or legal guardian. Border Services is always on the look out for missing children and in the circumstance a letter is not provided, questions may be asked.

If someone travelling isn’t sure of something, whether it can be brought back into Canada or if your can bring it into the US, the CBSA suggests reaching out and inquiring, or just be honest with the CBSA officer.