A group of local photographers have teamed up to make sure families can have professional photos this holiday season, whether they can afford it or not.

Help-Portrait is a worldwide movement that started in 2008. More than 350,000 portraits have been given by photographers in 67 countries.

The event last year in Lethbridge helped more than 300 people, a total of 133 families.

“Every year the impact of this event touches the hearts of the whole city,” said event director and professional photographer Steven Layton said. “We can’t wait to help more people this year.”

More than 40 volunteers including photographers, lighting experts, makeup artists and stylists will help with the event in Lethbridge.

It will be held at the Multicultural Centre on 6 Ave. S on Dec. 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. No appointment is needed to get photos.