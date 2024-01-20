UPDATE: As of Saturday, January 20th snow routes are no longer active in the city and residents can resume on-street parking in these areas.

Snow routes in the City of Lethbridge are in effect as of Wednesday afternoon giving residents 24 hours to move vehicles that are parked on streets along the active route or risk being ticketed.

The snow route went into effect at 12 p.m. Wednesday, January 17th and remain in place until the city announces otherwise. Vehicles left parked along the snow route at 12 p.m. Thursday, January 18th while the routes are in place and crews are doing snow removal work could be ticketed.

According to the city, “Alternative parking includes driveways, rear parking pads and along streets that are not part of a snow route.”

- Advertisement -

Snow routes are put in place to help city crews safely conduct snow removal on city streets. Snow routes and parking restrictions can be identified with a blue snowflake on signs along city streets. City crews start snow removal operations on priority roads once the snow starts to fall.

Residents can see real-time progress on where city snow plows are on the snow plow tracker website.