Monday, January 22, 2024
News Alert Sign Up!
HomeNews
News

Lethbridge County lifts fire advisory

By Kass Patterson
Lethbridge County sign

A fire advisory that has been in place across Lethbridge County since December has been lifted. Officials say improved weather conditions have decreased the risk of wildfires in the region.

Fire permits are once again being issued by the municipality and are needed to burn most items including untreated wood, yard waste, as well as straw and stubble. Burning things such as plastics, rubber, manure or waste materials is still prohibited.

More information, along with the application for a fire permit can be found on Lethbridge County’s website.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

You may also like



Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win