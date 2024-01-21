A fire advisory that has been in place across Lethbridge County since December has been lifted. Officials say improved weather conditions have decreased the risk of wildfires in the region.

Fire permits are once again being issued by the municipality and are needed to burn most items including untreated wood, yard waste, as well as straw and stubble. Burning things such as plastics, rubber, manure or waste materials is still prohibited.

More information, along with the application for a fire permit can be found on Lethbridge County’s website.