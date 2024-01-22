December home sales and average price saw a year-over-year bump according to the latest numbers from the Alberta Real Estate Association.

In December, 80 homes were sold in Lethbridge a 1.3 per cent uptick compared to the same month in 2022, with the average residential price seeing a 3.8 per cent increase at $362,083. The majority of residential properties sold throughout December were detached homes, which had an average price of $429,333.

Throughout all of 2023, sales in the city were down nine per cent, but detached home sales were the only market that saw a year-over-year decline of 13 per cent. Semi-detached homes, row houses and apartments all saw a boost in sales during the last calendar year, seeing anywhere from a three per cent to seven per cent bump. The average price in 2023 stayed steady at $342,900.