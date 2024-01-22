Fort Macleod RCMP is asking the public for help finding a missing 16-year-old.

Carter Bradley Smith was last seen in Fort Macleod on Dec. 31, 2023 and police believe he may be in the Lethbridge area.

He is described as five foot, 10 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has black hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a green and brown hoodie, blue hat and brown boots.

RCMP ask anyone with information that could help find him to contact them at (403) 553-7220. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.