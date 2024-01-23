City council approved a motion to continue steps to proactively address low water supply and drought.

A motion brought forward by councillor John Middleton-Hope passed and will direct city staff to continue working with the province and regional partners on proactive measures to address water supply concerns.

Staff will examine best practices and explore potential programs to incentivize water conservation. The economic standing policy committee will hear an update on April 11.

City administration will also provide monthly updates on the situation to the assets and infrastructure standing policy committee, starting on Feb. 1.

“The City of Lethbridge remains committed to addressing the challenges posed by the ongoing drought conditions,” says Middleton-Hope. “These proactive measures are essential to ensuring a sustainable and resilient water supply for the community and our regional partners, both now and into the future”.

The City is also developing a Water Conservation Plan which aims to instigate long-term behavioral changes in water usage. Residents and businesses/organizations are encouraged to complete the online Water Conservation Plan Survey between Jan. 23 – Feb. 7.

“We know there may be some challenging days ahead,” says Mayor Blaine Hyggen. “By working proactively and collaboratively, we are ensuring the best possible outcomes for Lethbridge and our regional water partners. We also want to thank residents for continuing their voluntary efforts to conserve water.”