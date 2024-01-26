A new swim program will be launching in Lethbridge in February focused on providing a space for women and girls who cannot take part in mixed-gendered activities.

According to the Lethbridge Sport Council, whether the reason for not being able to take part in mixed-gender activities is because of culture, religion, beliefs, trauma, or insecurities, the Women and Girls Only Swim will be a safe and respectful space, without the presence of men or boys. The program will also include several what the organization is calling sampler games, which will include Zumba and underwater hockey that participants can take part in.

“As part of this program, there will be an option for participants to participate in a ‘Learn to Float’ water safety lesson for those who do not feel confident or comfortable swimming.”

The first session will be happened from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on February 23rd at Stan Siwik Family Swimming Pool. Half an hour before the first session Recreation Excellence will put on an orientation that will give a tour of the facility, go over pool safety, and answer any questions. The sessions will be held on the last Friday of the month, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. With grant funding from Makadiff Sports, the first 35 participants at each session will be able to take part for free, after the first 35 participants it will cost $4 a person, with those three years old and under able to attend for free. Boys aged five and under will be permitted in the program.

The program is a collaboration between the Lethbridge Sport Council, Recreation Excellence Lethbridge and Lethbridge Family Services- Immigrant Services.