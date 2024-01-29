The public is being asked for their help identifying a person Lethbridge Police believes caused damage to a downtown business.

According to Lethbridge Police on December 13th officers responded to reports of mischief at a business in the 500 block of 5th Street South. Police got ahold of video surveillance allegedly showing the individual throwing an object at the door and kicking the glass; which caused roughly $1,000 in damages.

Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the person believed to be involved are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers and reference file 23028769