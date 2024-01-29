Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Public asked for help identifying alleged mischief suspect

By Kass Patterson
Person to believed to be connected to December 13th mischief incident (Photo Lethbridge Police Service)

The public is being asked for their help identifying a person Lethbridge Police believes caused damage to a downtown business.

According to Lethbridge Police on December 13th officers responded to reports of mischief at a business in the 500 block of 5th Street South. Police got ahold of video surveillance allegedly showing the individual throwing an object at the door and kicking the glass; which caused roughly $1,000 in damages.

Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the person believed to be involved are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers and reference file 23028769

