One man is facing charges after two women and two young girls were sexually assaulted in a grocery store.

Lethbridge police responded to a report of assault at the Superstore on Mayor Magrath Drive South on Jan. 20.

“Investigation determined a 46-year-old woman and her two daughters – under the age of 16 – were followed around the store by an unknown male and sexually assaulted. The male followed each of the victims as they attended different areas of the store and proceeded to touch them inappropriately. Upon viewing surveillance footage, police observed the male target an additional female, who has not yet been identified, and touch her inappropriately,” reads a news release from the Lethbridge Police Service.

Police released images of the suspect to get help identifying and finding him. According to LPS, he went to eh police station on Jan. 26 and was arrested without incident.

Abraham Feher Neudorf, 57, of Coaldale, faces four counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and one count of criminal harassment. Neudorf has been released from custody with conditions of no contact with the victims or anyone under the age of 16 and is prohibited from attending Superstore.