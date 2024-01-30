One of the key topics being touched on at the upcoming Farm Credit Canada Young Farmers Summit in Lethbridge is mental health in the agriculture industry.

Host of the summit, Katelyn Duban, says the first time she heard mental health in agriculture be talked about was at a farming convention.

“At the time I thought wow, why are we talking about this, why is this certain topic in agriculture that’s so important, and when we think about it mental health affects everybody. But, when we are talking about our industry there are so many factors to our jobs and to our lifestyles that we don’t have a lot of control over.”

Duban says in the broad spectrum mental health is important to talk about because it plays a role in how a person can show up in their day-to-day lives, along with the work they do. She adds that having these conversations in convention or summit-type settings creates the atmosphere that mental health is a safe topic to talk about.

- Advertisement -

During the Wednesday, January 31st events topic will focus on reducing stress and practicing psychological safety in agriculture. Duban says the presentation will touch on how farmers and those in the agriculture industry can show up and be mentally prepared for not only the industry and work but their families as well.

“Sometimes when we think about safety in agriculture we think about equipment, and making sure if you have long hair that it is tied back so it doesn’t get wrapped up in equipment. But, when you think of psychological safety it isn’t something that really comes to mind.”

Other topics Duban says will be touched on throughout the summit include farm finances and the economy.

“So topics that sometimes aren’t really fun to talk about, but it’s something that we need to do as farmers and as business owners,” Duban says. “It is a full well rounded day that takes a look at what it takes to be a young farmer in 2024.”

She adds during previous summits there has been very positive feedback from attendees, who were able to take tangible lessons back to their farm that had them excited for the upcoming growing year.

The January, 31st event runs from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Agrifood Hub and Trade Centre.