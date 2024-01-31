Coaldale RCMP are looking to the public for help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Dominik Rickaby lives in Coaldale and has not been seen since Jan. 30 at his home. Police say he may be in Lethbridge.

He is described as about five foot seven, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black hat with the letter “B” on the front, white Nike shoes and dark pants.

Police ask anyone who has information that could help find him to contact them at 403-345-5552. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.