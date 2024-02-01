A Lethbridge man is facing charges in connection to a case of online child sexual exploitation.

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) partnered with the Winnipeg Police Service to investigate the alleged offences against a girl in Winnipeg.

Officers conducted a search warrant at a Lethbridge home on Jan. 11 and arrested the man.

Police say Oscar Cubides Palacio, 35, allegedly sexually exploited the girl using Snapchat. The offences date back to March 2023 when the two met online and the accused coerced the victim into providing sexually explicit materials despite knowing she was a youth.

He is facing various charges related to child luring and child pornography. He was released from custody with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court of Feb. 8.

The interprovincial investigation was launched to find the man after the offences were reported to Winnipeg police in July of 2023.



“The same way the internet is connected globally, we have a strong network of law enforcement professionals that share intelligence and work cohesively to hold online offenders accountable. The internet isn’t anonymous,” said Const. Anthony Tupper with ALERT.