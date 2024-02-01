According to a recent media release from the Lethbridge School Division, the division is committed to creating welcoming, caring, respectful and safe learning environments for students, families and school staff. This is in direct response to the Government of Alberta’s “Preserving Choice for Children and Youth” announcement earlier today.

“Parental support and communication between schools and parents, guardians and caregivers are at the core of this commitment. As always, the division will continue to work closely with parents, guardians and caregivers – as essential partners in the educational process,” it was noted, in the recent release.

The Alberta Education Act, it was stated, directs boards to provide notice to a parent of a student where courses, programs of study or instructional materials or instruction or exercises include subject matter that deals primarily and explicitly with religion or human sexuality.

“The Act gives parents the option to exclude their child from instruction on these topics, without academic penalty.”

Clarification is being sought on what the government’s new opt-in requirement, officially announced today, will entail.

“Our division continues to support every student that enters our schools each and every day,” says Board Chair Allison Purcell.

“We will continue to work together with our students, staff and families – as we continue this journey. There are many unanswered questions regarding implementation of the changes outlined in the government announcement. As a board, we will continue to ask important questions. We are thinking of our transgender students and families, as they navigate how this may impact them,” Purcell added.