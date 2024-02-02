The Lethbridge radio landscape has a new look and sound today, and it’s coming to you live from the 98.1 The Ranch.

98.1 The Ranch Program Director Scott Erlendson says they are thrilled to be able to launch the new station. He says with the regions long running connection, and legacy in country music, they plan on contributing exponentially to the growth of the genre and culture in and around Lethbridge.

The Ranchs’ aim is to present you with not only the LATEST in country music but the best country of all time, including your favourite 90s throwbacks and plenty of the best country from the 2000s,” he says.

“Regular artist interviews, and unmatched on-air talent specializing in everything country. I haven’t been this excited about work for a really long time.”

Listeners will also hear some new and familiar voices hit the airwaves, The Mike McGuire show with Kass Patterson hits The Ranch starting Monday Morning, followed by The Workday with Carly Kincaid and the Ride Home with Scott E. Like its sister station, CJOC, 98.1 The Ranch will share the resources of the My Lethbridge Now newsroom.

“We feel the heritage of CJOC and Country appeal of 98.1 The Ranch will connect with southern Albertans at a time when being connected is so important to us all,” says Vista Radio General Manager, Scott Armstrong.

You can listen to 98.1 The Ranch on your dial, or around the world, any time, at mylethbridgenow.com