The city will look at continuing its micro mobility program after the pilot project with Neuron comes to an end. City staff presented to the assets and infrastructure standing policy committee on Feb. 1, where the committee voted to recommend council approve continuing the program.

The committee heard the first year of the pilot project was busier than the second and it was considered an overall success. Throughout the two years, Neuron made multiple expansions, including into the north side of the city and the river valley.

A couple of the biggest concerns to come out of the pilot were improperly parked scooters and bikes and people riding on sidewalks. According to a report from city staff, many of the major concerns before starting the project subsided after the first few months.

These included impaired riding – which was mitigated by moving the scooters away from bars in the evening.

Most of the complaints reported int he two years were about bad parking and were resolved with an email from Neuron to educate riders on parking.

The recommendation to continue the program will go through city council for approval. City staff said there will be an application process and any service provider can apply if the program is continued.