The Southern Alberta Ethnic Association is kicking off Black history month with the launch of a project that aims to document Black cultural organizations and leaders who have had a significant impact on the organization.

The oral history project showcases leaders based on interviews conducted by international student Jacqueline Eshun. She says so far she has talked to nine people to document Black history in the community.

“It’s still an ongoing process, we still have to talk to them and document how the experiences have been in Lethbridge,” she says. “I hope to be there for anti-black racism, to stand up to that and I am excited that this project gave me the opportunity to do so it is something that I am really passionate about,” she said.

Victor Wutor, president of the Southern Alberta Ethnic Association compares the lack of documentation of Black history in Lethbridge to a tree without roots.

“It is important that our history is documented because we have been here for a while and how do you hand over to the next generation unless your history is written down,” he says. He adds it was rare to see another Black person when he moved here in 2006, but the community is growing. “Now the question is, what contribution are we making to society, to the community – are we just passing through? No, that is not it – we want to be part of the community, contribute towards the community and be recognized for what we do and what we bring to the table.”

Wutor says this is just the start of documenting history and it will be built upon each year. Lack of education and knowledge is a challenge in the community he is looking to address through this project.

“I believe that we will get be better – Lethbridge is getting better. Lethbridge is becoming more tolerant of the Black community and it can only get better,” he says.

He says the second phase of the project will be to create a physical document that can be shared with the community.