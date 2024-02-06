A new sponsor has donated $30,000 to build one of the three bridges along the Link Pathway between Lethbridge and Coaldale. The donation from Corteva Agriscience will also pay for educational signs about local agriculture along the path.

“This community is important to Corteva. It helps us get advanced canola seed technology to farmers and, most importantly, is the place many at our site call home,” said Rick Bannerman, Lethbridge production location manager at Corteva . “We were impressed with the vision that Link Pathway put forward to teach people who use the pathway about the critical role Southern Alberta plays in feeding and fuelling the world. I look forward to seeing people, including our Corteva team, use the pathway to enjoy the beauty of our community.”

A third of the Link Pathway is currently under construction and the next stage of is planned to start this year.

“You’re going to be able to bike five kilometres of the route this summer and get a taste of what the whole route is going to be like,” said Henry Doeve, chair of the Link Pathway Committee. “We’re working with the Town of Coaldale and the Coaldale Community Wellness Association right now to get the first of three picnic shelters built in 2024. We can’t wait to put up Corteva’s bridge and signage and start telling the story of our agriculture.”

