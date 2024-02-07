Subscribe to Local News
Environment Canada issues fog advisory for parts of southern Alberta Wednesday morning
News

Environment Canada issues fog advisory for parts of southern Alberta Wednesday morning

By Kass Patterson
Fog over the river valley on Wednesday, January 2nd, 2024 (Photo mylethbridgenow.com staff)

The Lethbridge region is under a fog advisory to start Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued the advisory at 5:24 a.m. on Wednesday, February 7th due to dense fog patches that in some areas were causing people to have zero visibility. The fog is expected to improve by this afternoon, but could redevelop in some areas this even along with freezing rain.

According to the advisory from the federal agency, “Areas of freezing drizzle are also expected, which will make surfaces slippery.”

Due to the reduced visibility in areas, drivers are advised to prepare to slow down, be prepared to stop and watch for tail lights ahead.

