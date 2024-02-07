The 14th annual Care from the Heart Day Radiothon is happening on Thursday, February 8th.

Local radio stations, including 94.1 CJOC and 98.1 The Ranch, are taking part in the annual event supporting the Chinook Regional Hospital from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Throughout the day both stations will be talking with doctors, administrators, donors, and others about their experiences, along with the challenges and triumphs.

According to the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation, “Every dollar donated by indvidiuals in our community and corporate sponsors alike helps the Chinook Regional Hospital provide outstanding care throughout the year.”

During the radiothon, donations can be made by phone at 403-388-6001 or online.